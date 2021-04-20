Memorial, North soccer teams shine on senior day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The boys soccer teams at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North have something to celebrate on senior day.

The Old Abes defeated Holmen 11-1 for their seventh win in a row. Easton Bertoni, one of six seniors on the team, scored five goals to lead Memorial to its ninth win overall.

The Huskies tied Sparta 2-2. Presley Clay and Joshua Jahn, one of four seniors for the Huskies, scored goals for North.

Both teams are on the road on Thursday: Memorial visits Sparta while North plays La Crosse Central at La Crosse Logan High School.