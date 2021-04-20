Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

BOSTON (AP) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey has released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s. Retired officer and one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association Patrick Rose Sr. has pleaded not guilty to 33 charges involving six alleged victims. Janey released 13 pages of internal affairs records Tuesday saying previous leaders of the police department clearly neglected their duties.