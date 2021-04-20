Learning to breathe: German clinic helps COVID long haulers

HEILIGENDAMM, Germany (AP) — A clinic on the Baltic coast has become a major rehabilitation center for COVID-19 patients from across Germany, treating 600 people over the past year. Among them is Simone Ravera, a 50-year-old nurse who suddenly found symptoms such as severe fatigue and “brain fog” return four months after becoming infected with the virus. Ravera is one of many suffering what has been called long-term COVID-19. The clinic’s medical director, Joerdis Frommhold, says helping patients learn how to breathe properly again is often a key part of the treatment, along with occupational and cognitive therapy, and psychological support. Frommhold says fostering acceptance for the condition among patients, their families and employers is also key.