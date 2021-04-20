tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Skip to Content
Eau Claire
26°
Rice Lake
27°
Rice Lake
27°
Ladysmith
27°
Marshfield
26°
Red Wing
28°
Menomonie
26°
Black River Falls
24°
St. Paul/Lake Elmo
28°
New Richmond
28°
Medford
23°
La Crosse
33°
Minneapolis
33°
Duluth/Sky Harbor
32°
Middleton
31°
Green Bay
29°
Milwaukee
35°
Home
News
Election Results
Politics
You Ask, We Answer
Coronavirus
Crime & Courts
Digging Deeper
Daybreak
Coronavirus
The Latest on Schools
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Service Alerts
Closings & Delays
Submit Closings
Traffic Cameras
Download the WQOW Weather App
Kid Pix
Sports
Prep Sports
Scoreboard
College Sports
Magic of March
Magic of March app
Community
Wiersgalla Giveaway
Blugold Marching Band
Hometown Conversations
Community Calendar
Hometown Business Connections
Jefferson Awards
Multiplying Good
Positively Chippewa Valley
Birthdays (Submit Requests)
Adopt A Pet
Watch
TV Listings
WQOW Livestream
18.1 ABC Network
18.2 Eau Claire-La Crosse CW
18.3 MeTV
18.4 Court TV
18.5 Justice Network
Discover Wisconsin
Contact
Meet the Team
Find WQOW on Social Media
Sign up for Email Alerts
Advertise with WQOW
Advertiser Services
Careers at WQOW
Quincy Media Careers
Kid Pix 4/20
New
April 20, 2021
6:22 am
Hayley Jacobson
Kid Pix
Check out today's kid pix!
Hayley Jacobson
More Stories
Kid Pix 4/19
April 19, 2021
6:23 am
Kid Pix 4/16
April 16, 2021
7:41 am
Kid Pix 4/15
April 15, 2021
6:21 am
Kid Pix 4/14
April 14, 2021
6:36 am
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade for the best experience.