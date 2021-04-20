Globes group ousts member over his Black Lives Matter email

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former president of the organization that hosts the Golden Globes has been dropped from the group’s board after calling Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement” in an email. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association board said in an email Tuesday that Phil Berk is no longer a member of the organization. The decision comes hours after NBC — which telecasts the Globes — condemned Berk’s actions and called for his “immediate expulsion.” Berk fell under heavy scrutiny after he shared an article via email Sunday calling out Black Lives Matter and the organization’s co-founder Patrisse Cullors. He described Cullors as a “self-proclaimed trained Marxist,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.