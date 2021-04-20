Following verdict in Floyd case, USC football reflects

USC was supposed to take the field on Tuesday for one of its final practices of the spring football season. The Trojans decided football was secondary. A short time after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for causing the death of George Floyd by holding his knee on the Black man’s neck, the Trojans decided that the day would be best served reflecting and participating in the national conversation about racial inequality and police brutality. While some pro leagues braced for potential protests following the verdict, games went on as scheduled.