Families, doctors urge Alabama to reject trans treatment ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender youth, parents and advocates are urging the Alabama House of Representatives to reject legislation that would ban the use of puberty-blockers or hormones to treat transgender minors. Parents, medical providers and a transgender teenager spoke out against the Alabama bill during a virtual press conference hosted by the Human Rights Campaign. The Alabama bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18-years-old or younger. The proposal has already passed the state Senate.