Evers announces $175 million for COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - The federal government has awarded the state of Wisconsin more than $175 million to develop a program for testing teachers, staff and students in classrooms throughout the state.

The money is part of $10 billion across the country for testing announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month.

“Testing has been, and will continue to be, a critical part of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This funding will allow us to implement a COVID-19 testing program for schools that supports the safety and wellbeing of teachers, staff members, and students throughout the state.”

Details are still vague, but Gov. Tony Evers' office said schools will be able to choose from different testing options. His office goes onto say a survey went out to schools last week to get input on what kind of testing programs would work best.