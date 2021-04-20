Egypt’s premier visits Libya to discuss trade, other ties

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prime minister has arrived in Libya’s capital to discuss trade and other ties with the newly appointed government. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly is the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos in 2011. A NATO-backed uprising that year toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. Madbouly’s office said Tuesday he landed at Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport with 11 members of his Cabinet and trade and industry officials. He was expected to meet with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to discuss a “number of files and issues of mutual interest.”