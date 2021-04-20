Difference between driving under influence of alcohol and marijuana

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday is April 20 (4/20), a day often celebrated by many as a holiday dedicated to marijuana.

Trooper Al Christian said that although laws regarding driving while intoxicated are similar, the difference is in the case of alcohol, you are allowed a blood/alcohol content of .08 or below. With marijuana or any other controlled substance, you can't have any of that substance in your system.

"We treat the severity of consuming marijuana before driving or alcohol before driving the same. They're both severe, they can both cause death or great bodily harm if you get into a crash," Christian said.

Christian said the most common misconception he finds with intoxicated drivers is people will consume marijuana before driving and are surprised when they find they are not allowed to have any amount of the drug in their system.

According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Health in 2010, the effects of driving while high on marijuana are inconsistent.

"Driving and simulator studies show that detrimental effects vary in a dose-related fashion, and are more pronounced with highly automatic driving functions, but more complex tasks that require conscious control are less affected, which is the opposite pattern from that seen with alcohol," the study said.

Christian said that in the state of Wisconsin, driving drunk or high are considered the same crime, an OWI.