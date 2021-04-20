Democrats point to Georgia in push for new elections law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are holding new Georgia voting rules up as a warning as they push a broad legislative overhaul of U.S. elections. Democrats in the Senate say a wave of new Republican measures across the country will restrict access to the polls unless they are stopped. The sweeping new Georgia law was discussed at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday that featured testimony from voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams. She says parts of the new Georgia law are intended to suppress minority votes. Republicans reiterated their opposition to the Senate bill, calling it a power grab intended to help Democrats.