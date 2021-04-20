Chippewa Falls woman going to prison for trying to hire someone to kill her child’s dad

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday for trying to hire someone to kill the father of her child.

That was the sentence handed down by Judge Steven Gibbs to Melanie Schrader. She was also given seven years of extended supervision.

Investigators said Schrader gave a $200 down payment to an undercover officer posing as a killer-for-hire. They say she agreed to pay a total of $10,0000 to have the father of her child killed.

In court on Tuesday, the victim said he was living in fear and had never been so scared of his own home.

Schrader said she will never know the magnitude of her actions.

She is not allowed contact with the victim, his wife or child without consent.

She was given 587 days credit for time already served.

News 18 was in the courtroom on Tuesday and will have coverage in our evening newscasts.