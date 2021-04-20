Blugolds tennis tops Stout

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire women's tennis team defeated UW-Stout 8-1 Tuesday in a conference clash.

The Blugolds swept all three doubles matches and won five of six singles bouts for their fourth Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win of the season.

Full results

UW-Eau Claire will host UW-Oshkosh Wednesday to complete its regular season.

Baseball: Blugolds, Blue Devils swept by WIAC foes

The UW-Eau Claire baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader against UW-Platteville on Tuesday. The Pioneers won 8-2 and 10-4. The teams will meet again Friday at Carson Park.

Game 1 box score Game 2 box score

UW-Stout was swept by UW-La Crosse at Nelson Field. Zach Pronschinske pitched a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts to help the Eagles win game one 6-0. UW-L won the second game 14-6. The teams play again Friday in La Crosse and Saturday in Menomonie.

Game 1 box score Game 2 box score