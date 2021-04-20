Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing the number of temporary seasonal workers that U.S. employers can hire this year as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic. The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the U.S. would approve an additional 22,000 seasonal worker visas on top of the annual limit of 66,000 set by Congress. It cited increased demand from employers. Last year, the Trump administration authorized an additional 35,000 people to enter above the annual cap under what’s known as H2-B visas. But then it halted the program and other temporary visas under a sweeping executive order.