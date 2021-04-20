Astronauts flying reused SpaceX rocket, capsule for 1st time

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, NASA is putting its trust in a recycled SpaceX rocket and capsule for a crew. Astronaut Megan McArthur takes special pleasure in the reused spacecraft set to soar Thursday. She’ll sit in the same seat in the same capsule as her astronaut husband did last spring. The Falcon rocket for Thursday’s flight was used in November to launch four astronauts currently at the International Space Station. This will be SpaceX’s third crew flight for NASA in under a year. SpaceX’s Benji Reed noted Tuesday the company already has put as many people into space as Project Mercury did in the 1960s.