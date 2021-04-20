Apple will allow Parler to return to the App Store
(CNN) - Parler is returning to the Apple App Store.
The social media site is popular among conservatives, and bills itself as a haven of free speech. But it was kicked off major tech platforms in January after the Capitol insurrection.
In a letter to Congress, Apple says Parler has proposed changes to better detect and moderate hate speech and incitement.
Apple says the updated app should be available immediately following Parler's release of it.