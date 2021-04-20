Another round of flurries, even with highs in the 40s

This copy and paste forecast suggest another round of flurries as we head into our second Monday, but how is it possible to get flurries when our temperatures get into the 40s?

In this case, with temperatures at the surface being above freezing, any snowfall that makes it to the ground will certainly melt on contact, regardless of it's intensity.

But, why is it falling as snow in the first place? In short, temperatures are below freezing in the clouds that are producing this precipitation. That's obvious.

There is a certain temperature zone that allows ice crystal growth to be highly efficient (Dendritic Growth Zone). A dendrite is a type of ice crystal, aka a snowflake, that we most commonly think of when we talk about snow.

When there is moisture, and more importantly - saturation, within a layer of the atmosphere that sits between -12 to -18 degrees Celsius, ice crystals form at their most efficient rates.

Since that layer is close to the ground, and there isn't a sufficient layer above freezing to melt the snow below the clouds, it survives its trip to the surface.

Tuesday will be mostly clear to start, before clouds increase through noon. Spotty pop-up flurries/drizzle will start after 12 pm.

High temperatures will climb into the 40s again Tuesday and Wednesday before a quick warm up for Earth Day. 50s and the chance for rain returns Friday and into the weekend.