Angie Thomas Scholarship is awarded to aspiring writer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bestselling author Angie Thomas has surprised an incoming freshman with news of a full college scholarship to her alma mater. Thomas popped into an online meeting Monday to tell Andrea Foreman of Wilmington, Delaware, about the award. This is the second year for Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, to award the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to a student who will major in creative writing. Belhaven established the scholarship to honor Thomas. The 2011 Belhaven graduate wrote the young adult bestsellers “The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up.” Her new novel, “Concrete Rose,” was published in January.