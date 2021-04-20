2 inquiries to look into rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — Investigations are being launched into the forceful arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia who left a store without paying for about $14 of items last year. The city of Loveland announced Monday that it’s seeking an outside investigation into the conduct of police in the arrest of Karen Garner to see if department policy was followed. The district attorney says a team of law enforcement agencies from the area also would investigate what happened. The woman’s family said the law enforcement probe is a small but long overdue step in the right direction.