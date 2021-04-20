1st woman applies to run for Syria’s presidential elections

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s parliament speaker says a woman from the capital Damascus has applied to run for next month’s presidential elections. Faten Ali Nahar becomes the first female to make a bid for the top job in a largely symbolic vote certain to be won by President Bashar Assad. Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said Tuesday that Nahar is a 50-year-old resident of Damascus, but little is known about her. Assad is certain to run for a fourth seven-year term. The international community is unlikely to recognize the legitimacy of the vote which is not in line with a UN resolution seeking to resolve the 10-year-old Syrian conflict.