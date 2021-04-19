Ziggy Marley happy to be part of Earth Day concert

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic can’t stop Ziggy Marley from celebrating the Earth. The son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Rita Marley is one of the highlights of Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming concert on Wednesday. Marley will be joined by Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, AURORA, José González, Maggie Rogers, Rostam and Valerie June. A world premiere new music video will also air from My Morning Jacket. The special will be seen Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on National Geographic’s YouTube channel and website. Earth Day has for decades been used to rally support for action on climate change.