Workplace death leads to OSHA fines against local company

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls company is facing $40,959 in fines in connection with the death of one of its employees.



OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has just issued five citations against Berry Global.

The citations are tied to the death last October of Wayne Loibl, 54, of Chippewa Falls. He died after being struck in the head by a piece of machinery at the plastic fabrication company on the city's northeast side.

The company now has 15 working days from receipt of the citations to either accept them, contest them, or negotiate a settlement with OSHA.