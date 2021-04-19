UW volleyball outlasts Florida, advances to national semis
OMAHA, Neb (WQOW) - Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty had 17 kills and the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team rallied to beat Florida in five sets Monday to advance to the NCAA National Semifinals.
The Badgers (18-0) will face Texas Thursday evening at CHI Health Center Arena. The national championship is Saturday.
Wisconsin won the first set 30-28 and set three 25-22, but Florida won the second set 25-18 and fourth set 25-18 to force a decisive fifth set.
UW trailed 9-6 early in the fifth set before rallying to win.