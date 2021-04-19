US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

DETROIT (AP) — Federal safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it has sent a Special Crash Investigation team to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night crash that killed two men. Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman says investigators are “100% sure” that no one was driving the Tesla that ran off a suburban parkway, hit a tree and burst into flames. But they’re still trying to determine whether the electric car was in full self-driving mode.