CHICAGO (AP) — A toddler shot in the head during a road rage incident on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive is breathing on his own and has been moved out of intensive care. A doctor at Lurie Children’s Hospital said Monday that 22-month-old Kayden Swann has made “remarkable progress” and could leave the hospital “very soon.” Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather when the shooting occurred near Grant Park on April 6.