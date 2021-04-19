Thibodeau’s ways working – and winning – with surging Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau says the same things that worked when he was a New York Knicks assistant coach in the 1990s still go into winning now. For the first time in years, that’s just what the Knicks are doing. Led by All-Star Julius Randle, they have won six consecutive games. That’s their longest winning streak in seven years. At 31-27, the Knicks are in good shape for their first playoff appearance since 2013. That wasn’t expected this season, but the Knicks have quickly taken to Thibodeau’s defense-first style.