Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Monday. Kenosha County sheriff’s officials identified the man being held in the Kenosha County Jail as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers but returned and opened fire.