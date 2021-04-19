Super League clubs tell FIFA legal action already started

LONDON (AP) — The 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have told the leaders of FIFA and UEFA that legal action is already being pursued to stop them from action intended to thwart the launch of the breakaway competition. A letter has been sent by the group of English, Spanish and Italian clubs to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin saying the Super League has already been underwritten by a grant of 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from a financial institution. UEFA warned the Super League clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United, after leaks of their plans on Sunday that legal action would be taken against rebel clubs and saying they would barred from existing domestic competitions.