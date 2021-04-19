Strangers become kin at veteran’s funeral

It's not unusual to see small crowds at funerals these days, but for the procession of Dona Martin's funeral, the lack of turnout wasn't a result of current gathering restrictions, but a lack of family.



Dona Martin grew up in Wenatchee, Washington. She was a radio operator in the United States Navy and a National Defense Service medalist. She was 86, and she died of dementia on April 1, 2021.

15 strangers gathered to celebrate the life of Dona Martin. They didn't share memories, if you asked them to pick her out of a photo album, they couldn't.

However, for all intents and purposes they shared a common denominator. They served our country.

Captain Peter Muschinske put it eloquently when he said "It's nice to have loved ones, those who know the person, who can speak to their experiences and their service. But in a case like this, this is a service to the nation. We're in that sense united, and as citizens we come around to support, so it's great to see a turnout."

A turnout that five days ago was rather questionable.

Having no family to notify, a social worker made a call to the Barron County Veterans Service Office to verify Martin's veteran status so that she could be given a proper farewell.

"She gave me Dona's name and I said 'yeah Dona's a vet, in fact a Korean War Veteran, so that's when we found that Dona had been waiting in a funeral home because she was an unclaimed veteran," said Tami Inman-Stoker, the Assistant Barron County Veteran's Service Officer.

For Captain Muschinske, the art of burying an unclaimed veteran is all too familiar, but it's one way he continues to serve.

"We honor those that have died.We continue their legacy, and we do things that are life giving to support those that are here still among us," Captain Muschinske said.

The service was quick, a prayer and flowers laid on the casket.

Taps rang in the end and the 21-gun salute finalized it.

As the casket rolled by, the strangers stood to salute Dona one last time.

Though they weren't strangers anymore.



They were her brothers and sisters in arms, finally claiming Dona Martin as theirs.