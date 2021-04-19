Stout’s Zastrow has high standards

MENOMINEE (WQOW) - Noah Zastrow took six months off from pole vaulting last year to cope with the coronavirus pandemic canceling his national championship meet.

When the All-American senior picked up his pole again in the fall, he shocked his coach by vaulting the same height he achieved during the season.

"I was like, 'Noah, how did you do that? You took six months off of pole vaulting and you look like you never stopped,'' Blue Devils head coach Kyle Steiner said.

Zastrow replied by reminding his coach he had six months to get ready for the first practice of the season.

"I think it definitely helped me clear my mind," Zastrow said. "I always find whenever I come back to pole vaulting after taking some time of, your body remembers - muscle memory - what you're supposed to do."

Zastrow has enjoyed a record-setting outdoor track and field season. Earlier this month, he broke the school record for the pole vault and posted the highest mark in NCAA DIII competition. According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the mark of 5.32 meters or 17-5 1/2 feet ranks 10th-best in DIII history. The score is nearly a foot higher than any other DIII athlete this season.

Zastrow now holds both the indoor and outdoor school records for the event.

"It will be good knowing when I graduate I left my mark here at Stout," the Spencer, Wisconsin, native said. "It's especially cool to know the guy who had it before me in both indoor and outdoor (Daniel Drewek), my dad coached him in high school. Kind of a little connection there."

Zastrow constantly visualizes each step of his vault. He needs everything to go right to achieve his next goal: clearing 18 feet.

"We're waiting for that barrier to fall," Steiner said.

Zastrow has had multiple chances this season, but has yet to reach the milestone. As weather conditions improve, Zastrow expects to clear the bar.

UW-Stout competes Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship is May 7-8 in River Falls. The NCAA Division III Championship is May 27-29 in Greensboro, North Carolina.