Role of Eau Claire School Board will shift under new governance model

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School Board will be governing the school district a little bit differently, after the board voted to adopt a new coherent governance model Monday night. The new model re-defines the role of both the board and district administrators.

Under the new model, the school board will spend more time focusing on big-picture goals, rather than small details. Instead, administrators will handle individual decisions based on broader school board goals.



Eau Claire School Board President Tim Nordin said the new model will not take any power away from the school board, but will instead allow both board members and administrators to do their jobs more effectively. He said the board will still oversee the superintendent, and hold administrators accountable for adhering to the goals the board puts in place.

"What I am excited about, is that through this governance model, that we will see clearly articulated the goals and the long-term vision for our district, and we will be constantly checking in on it," said board member Erica Zerr.

The vote was not unanimous. Board member Dr. Marquell Johnson voted against the changes, citing concerns about the school board's ability to address issues requiring immediate action under the new model. Several other board members shared Johnson's concerns, but still voted in favor of the new model.

Eau Claire joins a number of other districts following this coherent governance model, including Chippewa Falls, La Crosse and Racine, among others.