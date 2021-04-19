Republican law professor announces attorney general run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican law professor has decided to run for attorney general. Ryan Owens announced Monday that he’s entering the race to unseat Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul. Owens serves as an affiliate faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s law school and La Follette School of Public Affairs. He’s also the director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, which brings conservative speakers to campus. He’s the second Republican to announce a run. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy earlier this month.