Prosecution says George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin’s ‘heart was too small’

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Jury deliberations are underway in Derek Chauvin's murder trial for the death of George Floyd.

In the prosecution's final closing argument, attorney Jerry Blackwell said while some believe George Floyd died from an enlarged heart, he actually died because ex-officer Derek Chauvin's heart was too small.

"Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. You heard that testimony. And now have seen all of the evidence and heard all of the evidence, you know the truth. And the truth of the matter is, that the reason George Floyd is dead, is because Mr. Chauvin's heart was too small," Blackwell said.

The comment wraps up a full day of closing arguments from both sides. You can read all about the day's arguments here.

ABC News reports the jury is expected to deliberate daily from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT until a verdict is reached.