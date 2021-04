ALTOONA (WQOW) - Both Altoona and Eau Claire police are looking for a missing child to "check her welfare."

That is according to the Altoona Police Department Facebook page.

The girl was last seen on Spooner Avenue near Hampton Court in Altoona.

She has long black hair with faded purple highlights and is wearing a black hoodie with dark pants. Police did not say how old she is.

You are asked to call 715-839-4972 with any information.