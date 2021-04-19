More of Monday’s weather will make most of week feel like a Monday

It was a chilly morning once again with lows near or below freezing across Western Wisconsin, but it was actually one the warmest low of the last week (by one degree). Four of the past seven days have recorded lows at or below freezing with the other three either one or two degrees above 32.

Despite this, highs through the weekend managed to be a bit above average in the low 60s, but that didn't continue today after a cold front moved through last night. In fact, snow flurries were prevalent today along with some sleet and graupel after last night's rain showers. Sleet is the term for the harder ice pellets and graupel is what meteorologists call the softer pellets.

Not only was there air colder behind yesterday's front, today's northwest wind and cloud cover didn't do us any favors. As a result, highs were stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s. More of these cold nights are on the way with forecast lows in the mid to upper 20s over the next few nights, and even a few spots dropping into the teens cannot be ruled out as cloud cover clears overnight then fills back in during the days.

As such, highs will remain in the mid 40s through Wednesday along with more flurries and/or drizzle. I kept the precipitation in the slight category even though I'm fairly confident we'll see more precipitation. I did that because there is a very low chance for impacts from this light precipitation. Still, be careful driving especially early in the morning when temps are below freezing as there may be slippery spots especially on bridges.

Thursday is shaping up to be a nice Earth Day with highs near 60 and a mostly sunny sky again before more clouds return along with slight chances for rain and/or snow through the weekend and into early next week with temperatures remaining slightly below average.