Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police out of jail

CHICAGO (AP) — The man who was allegedly with a 13-year-old shortly before the child was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail. The Cook County Sheriff’s Department says Ruben Roman was placed on electronic monitoring Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam Toledo. A $25,000 bond was also posted for the 21-year-old Roman for a 2019 gun case. Surveillance video released by the civilian agency that investigates police shootings shows Roman firing a gun at a passing vehicle the morning of March 29, while Adam Toledo stood next to him. Adam was shot to death after being chased by an officer who responded to shots fired.