Killing white deer approved in DNR Spring Hearings

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Hunters in Wisconsin would be allowed to shoot white deer if participants in the DNR Spring Hearings had their way.



Results came out Monday on the dozens of questions related to hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.



Participants voted overwhelmingly to allow hunters to harvest white deer, which have dark eyes, hooves, and noses. True albino deer have pink eyes and noses. Experts say there is no biological reason to protect white deer.



Also approved: preventing landowners from funneling deer onto their land, developing a firearm safety course and offering it to schools, and requiring hands-on training for adult hunter safety and ATV/UTV safety training.



A proposal to change the walleye size limits on some rivers and flowages in Rusk and Sawyer counties was also approved by a wide margin.



Results of the public input will be considered by the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, DNR and Natural Resources Board in the coming months.

Statewide hearing results and the questions are available here.