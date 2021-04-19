Judge in Chauvin trial calls Waters’ comments ‘abhorrent’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is calling recent comments from a California congresswoman “abhorrent,” saying they could lead to a verdict being overturned. Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters had joined protesters on Saturday and pressed for protests to escalate if Chauvin was not found guilty on murder charges. But Judge Peter Cahill showed frustration with the rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations. Chauvin’s defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters’ comments. Cahill denied the motion.