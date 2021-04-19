Historian says Census didn’t consult states on privacy tool

A leading census historian says the U.S. Census Bureau didn’t consult with the 50 states on its decision to introduce a controversial statistical method used to protect the privacy of participants in the 2020 census. Historian Margo Anderson said in a court filing Friday that the lack of state participation is a significant departure from 40 years of practices. The court filing is part of a lawsuit filed by the state of Alabama challenging the practice of adding controlled amounts of errors to the data to obscure any given individual’s identity. It will be used on data for redrawing congressional and legislative districts.