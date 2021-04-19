Gov. Evers and Foxconn reach new agreement

MADISON - A new agreement between Gov. Tony Evers and Foxconn Technology Group has been reached. Plus a new resolution regarding the company's project in Mount Pleasant is also close between the Wisconsin Economic Development corporation (WEDC) and Foxconn.

In a press release Monday morning the governor issued a statement saying: “I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the folks at the WEDC and Foxconn for their help working to find a solution that works for everyone, and I look forward to the amendment being approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”

The next step is the WEDC board will review the resolution, which will be the final step of the process.

The Taiwan-based electronics giant announced in 2017 that it planned to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices.