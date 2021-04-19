Girl Scouts crash passenger reaches plea deal for hiding evidence

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The passenger in a truck that hit and killed three Chippewa Falls Girls Scouts and one of their mothers agreed to a plea bargain Monday.

John Stender Jr. pleaded no contest Monday afternoon to a felony charge of helping hide evidence in the case.

Investigators said Stender helped Colten Treu hide his damaged truck in a garage after the deadly 2018 incident. Stender told police he and Treu were huffing aerosol fumes moments before the victims were hit.

Stender faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 26.

The judge has ruled that the victims' families can speak at sentencing, over the objections of Stender's lawyer who pointed out that Stender was not charged with causing the crash.