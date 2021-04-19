Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She’s no monster

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers who insist Ghislaine Maxwell is no monster are asking an appeals court for bail so she can prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The lawyers filed appeals arguments Monday. They have failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client on house arrest. Her trial is set for July 12 on sex trafficking charges alleging she recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend. She has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.