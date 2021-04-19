German Greens launch chancellor bid as Merkel bloc squabbles

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens are set to announce who will make the party’s first run for the chancellery in September’s national election, while a power struggle in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc is dragging into its second week. The Greens’ smooth staging of Monday’s announcement of which of their co-leaders will seek Germany’s top job contrasts with the increasingly heated standoff in Merkel’s Union bloc. The Sept. 26 parliamentary election is unpredictable, in part because the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election. Merkel vowed in 2018 not to seek a fifth four-year term, and no single obvious successor was ready to step up.