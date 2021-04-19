Figure Skating in Harlem finds ways to deal with pandemic

For months last year, Figure Skating in Harlem included no figure skating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of the 24-year-old organization that serves young women of color in New York City didn’t see the ice from late winter until fall. Once they returned, with strict coronavirus-prevention protocols, it was a major step toward normality. The challenges for the girls extended far beyond the absence of ice time. The program’s objective for nearly a quarter-century has been helping girls of color transform their lives by growing in confidence, leadership and academic achievement.