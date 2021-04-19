Families: 5th body found from capsized ship off Louisiana

CUT OFF, La. (AP) — Relatives of the crewmembers who were on a lift boat that capsized last week say they have been told by authorities that another body has been found. Arlana Saddler, the youngest sister of missing worker Gregory Walcott, and a member of another family, Marion Cuyler, whose fiancee Chaz Morales was on the Seacor Power, told the AP that authorities told them about the body during a Sunday night meeting. Nineteen people were on board the boat when it capsized Tuesday in rough seas about eight miles off the Louisiana coast. Six were rescued. Rescuers are still searching for the remaining eight.