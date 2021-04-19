EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin’s image at murder trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mask that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was required to wear hid his reaction to testimony during much of his murder trial in George Floyd’s death. That included any appearance of sympathy or remorse that legal experts say can make a difference for jurors. Chauvin removed the mask Monday for only the second time at trial, while his defense attorney presented closing arguments. But for much of the proceedings, Chauvin’s impassive expression captured on video during Floyd’s arrest has been the enduring image of his face. The teenager who captured it on her cellphone camera described Chauvin’s look as “cold” and “heartless.” Legal experts say that presented a problem for Chauvin’s defense because it could influence how jurors feel about him.