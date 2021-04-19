Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Saturday, April 24 is Drug Take Back Day, and you can help keep unwanted and unused medications out of your community.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said more than 290 local law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in Drug Take Back Day.

Kaul said normally they collect 60,000 pounds of unused drugs in the state, but last year, they collected nearly 90,000 pounds.

Kaul added that four out of five heroin users started out by misusing prescription painkillers, so he said a direct line can be drawn from medicine cabinets to people struggling with drug addiction.

If the drugs collected are not expired yet and the seal is not tampered, the medicine could possibly be donated.

"There's a narrow window where some of these medications may be for patients who are underinsured or uninsured who have chronic diseases treated where [the drugs] can be placed in a repository. Under narrow circumstances, through the work of social workers, some of those medications can be repurposed," said Dr. William Peppard, a pharmacist with Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin.

Experts also ask you to not flush medications down the toilet. It's unsafe for the environment and water reclamation facilities can't filter out medicine.

To find a drug take back location near you, visit doseofrealitywi.gov.