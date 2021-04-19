Cooler, breezy and a chance at flakes to start the work week

After we had 60s and sunshine all weekend long, mother nature turns us back into the dreary weather for the first half of this week. And, yes, snow flurries find there way back into the forecast.

A cold front brought Eau Claire roughly 0.08'' of rain Sunday night. Now, it's causing temperatures to stay 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average through the first half of this week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temps in the low 40s. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will feel like they are in the 30s all day.

There is a slim chance that a few pop-up flurries or drizzle will work it's way through the area during the afternoon. They will be spotty chances at best with little to no accumulation.

Another weak wave will cycle around the stalled out low to bring similar chances on Tuesday, but again they will be hit or miss with minimal accumulation.

The cooler temperatures stay through Wednesday before we warm up back towards average for Earth Day on Thursday.