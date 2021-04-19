Colorado judge resigning after censure for racial slur

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge will resign after being censured for repeatedly saying a racial slur in a conversation with a Black employee, expressing her views on racial justice while on the bench and using employees to conduct personal business. The Colorado Supreme Court censured suburban Denver judge Judge Natalie Chase Friday, endorsing the judicial disciplinary commission’s conclusions that she undermined confidence in the judiciary and violated a rule against showing bias or prejudice based on race or ethnicity. The court noted that Chase said she did not intend any “racial animus” but acknowledged using the N-word doesn’t promote public confidence in judges.