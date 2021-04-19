Spring youth soccer returns in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls spring youth soccer season will return to the pitch this May with a few fewer players.

Last spring, the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Chippewa Falls' Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director John Jimenez said there are approximately 70 fewer kids signed up this season than in 2019.

Athletes will have to comply with the Chippewa County Health Department and WIAA COVID-19 protocols.

"We are going to have our athletes, recommended, wear masks during warmups," Jimenez said. "During games, they are free to not wear masks. We do highly recommend that parents [and] spectators wear their masks during games."

Registration ended Monday. Games will take place at Casper Park. The first game is May 1.